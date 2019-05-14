News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 14
USD
481.33
EUR
540.97
RUB
7.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.33
EUR
540.97
RUB
7.37
Show news feed
People's Bank of China weakens yuan against dollar
People's Bank of China weakens yuan against dollar
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The People's Bank of China amid the mutual increase in tariffs with the US weakened the yuan to the dollar by 0.6%, RIA Novosti reported.

On Wednesday, the Central Bank set the average exchange rate at 6.8365 per dollar - 411 points weaker than the day before, when the rate was 6.7954.

Amid the ongoing trade war with the US, the rate of the Chinese currency has weakened considerably since the beginning of the year. The Central Bank assured that it will keep the exchange rate at a rational and stable level. The authorities, including Premier Li Keqiang, have repeatedly stated that they are not going to turn the yuan exchange rate into a tool for responding to a trade dispute.

The Bloomberg agency earlier reported that the US asked Beijing to maintain a stable yuan exchange rate, and this issue was raised during several rounds of talks. The United States noted that any attempt to devalue the yuan would be met by higher US tariffs. Bloomberg added that RMB depreciation could be a strategy to counter existing US import duties on China.

In August 2015, the People’s Bank of China sharply weakened the yuan against the dollar (from 3% to 6.4 right away), which shocked global stock markets.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
OeEB and Ameriabank cooperation creates new prospects for long-term financing
The long-term facility with flexible terms will support the growth and expansion of SME…
 Ameriabank, Citibank and Asian Development Bank expand cooperation
Part of the loan has been extended under the existing credit limit...
Desire to keep pace with best international practices is in our DNA
Indeed, doing business with institutional investors is not just about fundraising – it goes beyond that, for sure...
 Armenia Central Bank chief travels to Germany
In Frankfurt, Javadyan will chair the next meeting of the Supervisory Council of the “German-Armenian Fund”…
 IDBank Scholarship will be established
One of IDBank's goals is to be the best employer as the best innovative bank...
 Armenia Central Bank chief heads to Washington
Javadyan will attend the 2019 Spring Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos