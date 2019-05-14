News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 14
USD
481.33
EUR
540.97
RUB
7.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.33
EUR
540.97
RUB
7.37
Show news feed
Armenia participates in Hague wine festival
Armenia participates in Hague wine festival
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

This year’s annual Diplomats Wine Extravaganza festival was held Monday in The Hague, and Armenia was represented at this event for the first time—and with a wide range of wine, brandy, and vodka.

Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Tigran Balayan, also was on hand at this event. In his words, Armenia’s such participation in the Diplomats Wine Extravaganza festival for the first time is an exemplary manifestation of cooperation between the Armenian embassy in and Armenian community of the Netherlands.

The visitors of this festival positively assessed the Armenian alcoholic beverages that were presented at this event.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos