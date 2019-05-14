Armenia participates in Hague wine festival

This year’s annual Diplomats Wine Extravaganza festival was held Monday in The Hague, and Armenia was represented at this event for the first time—and with a wide range of wine, brandy, and vodka.
Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Tigran Balayan, also was on hand at this event. In his words, Armenia’s such participation in the Diplomats Wine Extravaganza festival for the first time is an exemplary manifestation of cooperation between the Armenian embassy in and Armenian community of the Netherlands.
The visitors of this festival positively assessed the Armenian alcoholic beverages that were presented at this event.