Tuesday
May 14
Armenia President to attend annual economic forum on invitation of Kazakh President
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

At the invitation of the Kazakh President, Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will participate in the 12th Annual Economic Forum in Nur-Sultan on May 16 and deliver a speech.

The Economic Forum will focus on 'Inspiring Growth: People, Cities, Economies’.

Within the forum, politicians, economists, business leaders, and international organizations will discuss global economic trends and structural changes.

Tokayev, in his invitation, expressed confidence that President Sarkissian’s participation in the forum will contribute to the further development of friendly relations between the two countries, as well as to the strengthening of investment and trade ties.

Within the visit, the Armenian President will meet with the Kazakh leadership, as well as heads of delegations of the countries participating in the forum.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
