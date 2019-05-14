News
Tuesday
May 14
Tuesday
May 14
OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border, it passes in accordance with agreed schedule
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission on Tuesday held a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the northeast of Talish village of Martakert Region.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO), the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was held by Mihail Olaru (Moldova), Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO, and Simon Tiller (Great Britain), Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
