Armenia PM arrives in China on working visit (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s working visit to China has gotten underway. The PM’s plane on Tuesday landed at the capital city Beijing airport.

At the airport, the Pashinyan-led delegation was welcomed by Guo Zeiming, Deputy Minister of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the latter’s Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong, and the diplomatic staff of Armenia’s embassy in China.

Within the framework of this trip, the PM is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Also, Pashinyan will have a working lunch with Premier Li Keqiang of the State Council of China, and discuss the avenues for further development of Armenian-Chinese relations.

In Beijing, the Armenian PM will also participate in and address at the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations. Furthermore, Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan, will attend the gala concert of this event.
