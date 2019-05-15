Minister: Armenia has problems with projects efficient implementation

There is problem in Armenia with the efficient implementation of projects, Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan said on Wednesday referring to “Decent Labor” project.
According to her, the programs should become more available.
“We have many programs that are open to various groups, but in the field of employment we have problems with awareness and participation,” she noted.
The Minister noted that this program provides integration, which will allow to achieve the best results in attracting all resources. It is necessary to conduct work also on reforming the legislation. It is important that all processes are based on human rights principles. This program will create conditions for all to find a decent job and ensure their decent life,” she noted.