Facebook tightens policy of live broadcasts after terrorist attack in Christchurch

Facebook after the terrorist attack in New Zealand Christchurch tightens the broadcast policy of Facebook Live and will temporarily prohibit users who violate a number of network rules from broadcasting, Sky News reported.
It comes after shootings at two Christchurch mosques in March, which left 51 people dead, were live-streamed on the social media site by the lone gunman.
“Ahead of an online extremism summit in Paris attended by world leaders, Facebook said it was introducing a "one-strike" policy for use of Facebook Live, restricting access for people who have faced disciplinary action for breaking its most serious rules anywhere on its site,” the source noted.
The social network plans to extend these restrictions to other areas in the coming weeks. Facebook is going to start by prohibiting the same category of users from creating ads on the platform.