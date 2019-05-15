Analyst: Azerbaijan leading destructive policy against Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan is leading a destructive policy against Armenia and in regard to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in general. This is what Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies at the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Ruben Safrastyan said during a May 15 press conference.

According to the analyst, Baku’s destructive policy isn’t allowing for any major progress in the settlement of the conflict. “We can’t expect a turning point in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict when Azerbaijan continues to lead its destructive policy against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh,” the analyst stressed.

Recently, Azerbaijani snipers have become active again after durable relative tranquility on the line of contact.