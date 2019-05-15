Analyst: 13-year-old Armenian boy's acceptance of Islam is disgrace for Turkey

What happened to the Armenian boy at a Turkish TV station is simply a disgrace. This is what Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies at the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, Turkologist Ruben Safrastyan said during a May 15 press conference, commenting on a 13-year-old Armenian boy’s (Artur) acceptance of Islam during a live broadcast on a Turkish TV channel.

“This is unacceptable and inadmissible, even from the perspective of Islam. They had no right to do that without taking into consideration the opinion of the child’s parents,” the Oriental studies expert emphasized.

Moreover, Safrastyan stated that this is linked to the policy of the Turkish government, namely President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The analyst also reminded that Turkey has repressed over 100,000 citizens, and this also attests to the unhealthy atmosphere and Erdogan’s authoritarian policy.

Forceful Islamization continues in Turkey, and this time, a young Armenian was the victim. The Islamization took place during a live broadcast. A Turkish spiritual figure Islamized the boy in the absence of his parents, and Turkish presses spread the news as top news.