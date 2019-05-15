Armenian, Artsakh Parliaments speakers praise meetings held in Yerevan

The stage of familiarization with the Armenian National Assembly of the 7th convocation can be considered as passed. Summing up the work of the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between the parliaments of Armenia and Artsakh, Artsakh Parliament speaker Ashot Ghulyan said in Yerevan at a joint briefing with the speaker of the Armenian parliament Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday in Yerevan.
According to him, now is the stage of practical work. And from the point of view of practical work, today's closed meeting demonstrated the paths of development that both parties are aimed at.
He noted that only one issue was on the agenda - the revitalization of parliamentary diplomacy and discussions on the Karabakh settlement issue in the context of this cooperation.
“All the deputies had the opportunity to express their opinions and present their views,” he added.
Ararat Mirzoyan, in is turn, noted that he was satisfied with the results of the meeting and was very pleased with the discussions held. According to him, very serious opinions were expressed during the discussions.
“Now our MPs have a clearer idea of what emphasis should be placed on many international platforms,” he added.