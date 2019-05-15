Karabakh parliament speaker on President's request to change Kocharyan's preventive measure

What was said earlier is enough to understand that this is about changing the preventive measure for second President of Armenia and first President of Karabakh Robert Kocharyan, not exerting pressure on the court. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Ashot Ghulyan said during a May 15 joint briefing with Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan, summing up the results of the interparliamentary committee of the Parliaments of Armenia and Karabakh and stating the reason why President of Karabakh Bako Sahakyan and second President of Karabakh Arkadi Ghukasyan had filed to the court a letter of recommendation to change the preventive measure for second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.
“I want us to treat it as exclusively the result of humanitarian, partnering and friendly relations,” Ghulyan said and reminded that deputies of the Parliament of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic had filed a similar motion earlier as well.
Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrow of constitutional order in Armenia in the case of the events of March 1-2, 2008.