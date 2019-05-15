News
Oil production in Iran could fall in May to minimum since 1980s due to US sanctions
Oil production in Iran could fall in May to minimum since 1980s due to US sanctions
Region:Iran
Theme: Economics

Oil production in Iran amid the US sanctions could fall to a minimum since the 1980s, when oil production in the country suffered from the war with Iraq, WSJ reported

In April, Iran's production fell by 130 thousand b / d - to 2.61 million b / d. As previously reported, the US did not renew from May, temporary permits for the import of Iranian oil, issued in November to eight countries.

Iranian oil exports fell from 2.6 million b / d in April last year to 1.3 million b / d in April of this year.

As previously reported, a number of countries of the OPEC + alliance, including Russia and Saudi Arabia, have already voiced their willingness to meet the demand of customers in the event of a shortage of supply. According to the IEA, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Russia and the United Arab Emirates can replace medium-heavy varieties of Iranian oil. As for gas condensate, Iranian supplies may be replaced by similar ones from Australia and Qatar.

In April, Turkey purchased 190 thousand b / d of Iranian oil compared to 140 thousand b / d in March, and Japan and South Korea stopped purchasing Iranian oil in April.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
