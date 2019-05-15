Armenian deputy education minister on work in Armenia

It is important to enhance entrepreneurial skills starting from school. This is what Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Armenia Arevik Anapiosyan said during the launch of the “Work, Armenia” Program today.
According to her, science and education must significantly contribute to the development of human capital, and Ministry of Education and Science has set the goal to have a quality education system to meet the demands of the labor market in regard to prepared specialists. “The “Work, Armenia” Program can create opportunities for cooperation with government agencies. Through the program, the ministry sets aside education creating a basis for science which, in its turn, creates technologies and workplaces,” Anapiosyan said.
The deputy minister also attached importance to the cooperation between employers and potential employees.