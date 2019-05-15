Armenian civil activist allowed to enter court building

A while ago, civil activist Vardges Gaspari was allowed to enter the building of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, which has been examining the substantiation of the preventive measure for second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan for the past three days.

For the past three days, Gaspari had been trying to enter the building and follow the trial, but police officers were not letting him enter.

When asked why police weren’t letting him enter, Gaspari said the police had told him that they couldn’t ensure his safety. Gaspari was escorted by a police officer while entering the building. He told journalists that complete revelation of the case of the events of March 1, 2008 is important for him.

During the first preliminary trial over the case of Kocharyan, an incident took place between Vardges Gaspari and Robert Kocharyan’s supporters. Gaspari, 62, had given an explanation to the police, stating that on that day at around 14:20, a group of people cursed at him and pushed and shoved him in front of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, performed other violent acts and hit him once with a water bottle, causing physical harm. A criminal case was instituted under the elements of hooliganism (point 1 of part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia).