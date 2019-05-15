Bloomberg: Trump Tower residents sell apartments at loss

Contrary to the fact that the Trump Tower was made to advertise as one of the most prestigious and high-profile buildings in New York, apartment owners had to work hard over the past couple of years to sell them, Bloomberg reported.
Judging by the extracts, most sales have become unprofitable with inflation. The density of the building has fallen from 99% in 2012 to 83% by now. This loss is unheard of for Fifth Avenue. Many real estate experts consider this street the main office area of the country, Bloomberg writes.
In addition, the net profit of the Trump Tower fell by 26% from banks' estimates in 2012, when the issue of granting a $ 100 million loan to a businessman and now to US President Donald Trump was under consideration.