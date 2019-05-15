Bloomberg: Trump Tower residents sell apartments at loss

Armenia President meets with IMF Managing Director

Worker dies in Armenia excavator accident

Two 3- and more-point earthquakes recorded in territories of Armenia, Karabakh

Karabakh MPs visit Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan

Armenia Deputy PM on Artsakh presidents' letter of pledge for Kocharyan

Arsenal slam UEFA for holding Europa League final in Baku

Zelensky’s inauguration scheduled for May 20

Armenia Parliament to be allocated AMD 892.6mn, including for bonuses and business trips

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: There are people that you have to say 15 times to in order to make them understand

Pakistan airspace to remain shut for Indian flights till May 30

Ananyan: Does it seem to you that Armenia State Revenue Committee can deliberately “guide” somebody?

New York City Mayor de Blasio to announce US presidential bid

Dementia: eat better, exercise, and reduce smoking and drinking to cut risk

Lavrov explains why he didn't take Pompeo for car ride

UN calls for active measures to reduce threat of natural disasters

Armenia approves double taxation exclusion bill with Denmark

Armenian Security Council secretary discusses investment, financial aid in US

Man United new kit dedicated to the 1998/1999 season

Armenia expert: Impossible to achieve effective results in IT sector without pilot projects

Sudan's Military Council suspends talks with opposition

Azerbaijan to hold regular offensive drills

Armenian President signs law on changing government’s composition

Philippines recalls its ambassador from Canada amid garbage issue

PSG Cavani’s car stolen

Artsakh Republic President signs decree on 2019 summer draft, demobilization

Girl, 12, has a football-sized tumour covering her neck that has been growing for almost a decade

Yerevan hosting seminar on Eastern Partnership regional network of digital skills

Protest rallies resume outside court examining Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan case

Nominations now open for the 2020 Aurora Prize

Sona Oganesyan shares new photo with Kris Jenner

US blacklists Huawei and 70 of its facilities

Japan urges Iran to keep nuclear deal

Day 4: Court considers substantiation of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan pretrial measure

Huawei: Restricting Huawei from doing business will not make US more secure

Maduro comments on US ban on flights to Venezuela

Oil prices are rising

Madonna heads to Eurovision 2019 in Tel Aviv

Russian national hockey squad historic victory

IIB names Ardshinbank most active issuing bank in Armenia

Armenia education minister travels to China at UNESCO invitation

Teen with mysterious illness suffers uncontrollable seizures and suffering other terrifying symptoms

Tragic road accident in Armenia village, 1 dead

Chelsea defeat New England Revolution 3-0

PM, leading Chinese companies discuss prospects for investment programs in Armenia

Newspaper: Armenia-Russia natural gas talks had very interesting course

Nebraska farmer amputates his own leg after it gets caught in machinery: 'I guess I'm stubborn'

Trump: I’m sure that Iran will want to talk soon

Too much dietary fat in the brain may impact mental health

Exclusive: Interview with Srbuk before second semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2019 (video)

FC Lokomotiv Moscow is Ural's opponent in final

Deceased 20-year-old soldier Ararat Khechumyan was only child of family

Real Madrid to announce about Luca Jovic's transfer next week

Man's body found in Armenia's Lori Province

Dentist answers the FIVE most common questions

Armenian transport minister, Chinese counterpart discuss direct flights

19 Armenian samboists to participate in European Sambo Championships

Flu virus’ best friend: low humidity

Ararat Mirozyan: Artsakh and Armenian interests are united

Eurovision Song Contest 2019: Participants’ stage costumes and rehearsal before second semi-final (photos)

EU accession remains strategic goal for Turkey

Putin: Russia open for talks with US

US looking forward to resolution of dispute over Lydian

Kocharyan's attorney believes Karabakh's presidents will appear in Yerevan court tomorrow

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 15.05.2019

Photo of old Armenian woman recognized as best photo at Ancient Cities Forum

Vladimir Posner to attend presentation of his book's Armenian version in Yerevan

Nude Kendall Jenner in erotic lingerie ad

Trial over second Armenian president's preventive measure to continue tomorrow

Armenia PM posts video showing Armenian kochari dance at Beijing Olympic Stadium

Putin: Iran would be better to stick to nuclear deal

Armenia defense minister visits military servicemen at central hospital

Karabakh MPs meet with His Holiness Karekin II

Eurovision 2019: Srbuk brilliantly performs at Dress rehearsal ahead of second semi-final

Armenia Parliament to consider Constitutional Court judge election on May 29

Tehran not to revoke decision on JCPOA ultimatum

Turkey FM: Ankara not preparing to delay delivery of S-400s

The adorable pet cat called Kolo who keeps wandering into his local A&E unit and cheering up patients

PSG offers new deal to Kylian Mbappe

US Ambassador: We have to look at other options, not double tax treaty only

Amal Clooney shows her femininity in Rome

Armenian deputy education minister on work in Armenia

US Ambassador to Armenia on Armenia's ties with US, Russia

Armenian parliament committee chair, DCAF deputy head sign MoU

New doctors' DNA ages six times faster than normal in first year

Dollar descent continues in Armenia

Karabakh's incumbent, former presidents to appear in Yerevan court Friday

Ambassador: US ready to promote economic development in Armenia

Lynne Tracy: We want to promote Armenia as agritourism destination

Minister of economy: Unemployment among Armenia youth is twice higher than average indicator

Second Armenia President's attorney reads Serzh Sargsyan's testimony in court

Ambassador: US ready to work with partners to resolve Karabakh conflict

US Ambassador: We are not asking that Armenia cut off its trade with Iran

Neymar persuading Coutinho to transfer to PSG

Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises announces contest for passenger transportation services

Milla Jovovich shares her own abortion story

US withdraws some of its diplomats from Iraqi embassy and consulate

Karabakh parliament speaker: No conflict between Armenia and Karabakh

US Ambassador: Democracy is stronger than ever in Armenia

Bloomberg: Trump Tower residents sell apartments at loss

Deputy PM: “Work, Armenia” program subjects are not noted until the end