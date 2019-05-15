News
Thursday
May 16
News
Deputy PM: “Work, Armenia” program subjects are not noted until the end
Deputy PM: “Work, Armenia” program subjects are not noted until the end
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – The subjects of the “Work, Armenia” program are not noted until the end. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan on Wednesday told this to reporters.

In his words, state agencies have a month to specify the respective subjects and deadlines.

Avinyan added that a mobile app is being created, and which will enable to establish contact between the employer and the potential employee.

“The app will allow the employer and the applicant to submit their requirements on the website, which will enable to find the appropriate candidates and jobs more easily,” he concluded. “However, the deadline for the app’s operation is not known yet.”

The government-initiated “Work, Armenia” program was formally launched Wednesday.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
