Armenian parliamentary speaker's recommendation to Karabakh National Security Council secretary

I understand that the pre-election period is in full swing in Karabakh, but I would recommend that our colleagues don’t rush and don’t get ahead of the events. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said as he summed up the results of the inter-parliamentary committee on cooperation between the Parliaments of Armenia and Karabakh and commented on the recent statement by Secretary of the National Security Council of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Vitaly Balasanyan during a joint briefing with Speaker of the National Assembly of Karabakh Ashot Ghulyan in Yerevan today.
“Overall, in relation to this and other statements by Vitaly Balasanyan, I would call on having the statements made in front of cameras correspond to the assurances that have been given before the statements made in front of cameras. Allow me to avoid the temptation,” Mirzoyan said, adding that he wouldn’t like to go deep into the issue.
Earlier, Secretary of the National Security Council of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Vitaly Balasanyan had declared that it would be much better, if the motion of the Presidents of Karabakh for the release of Robert Kocharyan was upheld.