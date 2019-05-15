News
Karabakh parliament speaker: No conflict between Armenia and Karabakh
Karabakh parliament speaker: No conflict between Armenia and Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


There is no conflict or tension between the parties of Armenia and Karabakh. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Ashot Ghulyan said as he summed up the results of the inter-parliamentary committee on cooperation between the Parliaments of Armenia and Karabakh and commented on the recent statement by Secretary of the National Security Council of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Vitaly Balasanyan during a joint briefing with Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan today.

According to Ghulyan, it is unequivocally natural that there might be disagreements between the parties in terms of work, but this can in no way depreciate the bilateral ties. “It’s important for us to understand that people can have their personal opinions and can express their opinions freely, there are also consequences,” Artsakh’s parliamentary speaker stated.

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security Council of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Vitaly Balasanyan had declared that it would be much better, if the motion of the Presidents of Karabakh for the release of Robert Kocharyan was upheld.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
