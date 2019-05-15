News
Minister of economy: Unemployment among Armenia youth is twice higher than average indicator
Minister of economy: Unemployment among Armenia youth is twice higher than average indicator
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Unemployment among the youth is twice higher than the average indicator, and this is troubling. The Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, on Wednesday told this to reporters.

In his words, the “Work, Armenia” initiative is the platform that creates the opportunity for education-labor market coordination for seeking dialogue and issues.

“The program focuses on the matters of secondary vocational education and technology application domain, and which dictate how knowledge and skills need to be for the labor market,” the minister added.

Khachatryan stated that this program is for a long-term prospect and is a plan for agencies.

“The government program notes that the annual economic growth should be no less than 5 percent,” the minister concluded. “And the increase in labor productivity will enable to distribute the growth result more evenly.”

As reported earlier, the government-initiated “Work, Armenia” program was formally launched Wednesday.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
