Armenian cultural figures to perform in China, Armenia PM to attend concert
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

Barekamutyun Armenia State Dance Ensemble (artistic director: People’s Artist of the Republic of Armenia Norayr Mehrabyan), Jnar National Instruments Ensemble (artistic director: Merited Figure of the Republic of Armenia Hovik Sahakyan), concertmaster of the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia and violinist Astghik Vardanyan and students of the Chair of Dance at the Armenian State Pedagogical University Narek Zohrabyan and Diana Hovhannisyan are participating in the May 13-17 Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations in Beijing, China, reports the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Armenia.

A gala concert will be held at Beijing National Stadium as part of the event and will be attended by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն
