US Ambassador to Armenia: Positive impulses for Karabakh conflict settlement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


There are positive impulses for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is what US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Lynne Tracey told journalists.

According to her, there is still no information about meetings in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group, but the process instills optimism. The ambassador added that the meetings of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have helped reduce violence on the line of contact and that there are other positive impulses.

Earlier, it was reported about the possible meeting of the leaders of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington DC.
