US Ambassador: Democracy is stronger than ever in Armenia

YERVEAN. – The U.S. interest in Armenia is to support development of sovereign democratic nation and that is my highest priority in Armenia, U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy said on Wednesday while presenting her priorities.

She recalled that the United States supported democratic processes and institutions in Armenia during the last 27 years after the countries established relations.

“Democracy is stronger than ever in Armenia. It was the people of Armenia who flooded the street who stood up and defended the right to live in a democratic country where government, business and society stand together to create in a free fair and transparent manner to create prosperous future for all,” the Ambassador said.

Tracy said she was proud that U.S. was the first foreign country to provide election assistance after the events of last spring.

“The Armenian people exercised the right to vote in free and fair election last December,” she added.

Ambassador Tracy said she was encouraged by government efforts to combat corruption and to promote transparency, which, according to her, is a signal to international community that Armenia is a that country respects rule of law and is open for business.