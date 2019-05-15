News
Ambassador: US ready to work with partners to resolve Karabakh conflict
Ambassador: US ready to work with partners to resolve Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The United States is ready to work with partners to resolve the Karabakh conflict, said US Ambassador Lynne Tracy.

According to her, Washington is ready to work with European partners and Russia, as Weil as within OSCE Minsk Group.

“So just as we seek to strengthen coordination and cooperation with our European allies, we will continue to work with Russia on issues of common interest, including working together toward a resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group format,” she said.

The diplomat emphasized her enthusiasm for Karabakh, since, she noted, there was a long way, the decisions could not be simple.

“Today, I am more encouraged than ever with the Minsk Group process. It has been a long road and there are no easy solutions, but the events of recent months have led me to believe that progress is possible. High-level meetings between the sides, a reduction in violence and tensions, agreement on next steps and a commitment to continued dialogue show that progress is not out of the realm of possibility. And I am hearing from Armenians – especially young Armenians – that they are ready for progress,” she added.
