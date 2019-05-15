News
US Ambassador: We are not asking that Armenia cut off its trade with Iran
US Ambassador: We are not asking that Armenia cut off its trade with Iran
Region:World News, Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics


YEREVAN. – The United States understands that the southern border is very important for Armenia, for its trade and security relationship with Iran, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy said when asked how US-Iran relations could affect Armenia.

“We are asking not that Armenia cut off its trade with Iran. We have no interest in interfering with legitimate trade between this nation and very important neighbor,” she said while presenting the priorities of her mission in Armenia.

The American diplomat said Washington is asking international partners “to join with us in opposing behavior, in countries near and far, that is destabilizing and that is not consistent of what we expect from a government that wants to be a part of international community”.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
