Karabakh's incumbent, former presidents to appear in Yerevan court Friday
Karabakh's incumbent, former presidents to appear in Yerevan court Friday
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Incumbent and former Presidents of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan, who have submitted a letter of pledge for the release of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, have announced that they are ready to come and show up at the trial over the case of Kocharyan on May 17. This is what Hovhannes Khudoyan, one of Kocharyan’s attorneys, announced during the trial over the case of Kocharyan’s preventive measure at Yerevan court of general jurisdiction today.

The attorney also suggested that the court view the opportunity of explaining the rights and obligations of the pledgers via a long distance call, but the presiding judge declared that he can’t warn the pledgers about their rights and obligations via a long distance call because the pledger must personally appear in court and sign that he or she has been warned about the rights and obligations.

The judge also stated that May 19th marks the deadline for keeping Robert Kocharyan in custody and that the days following May 17th are non-working days, but it might take the judge at least one or two days to render a judicial act.

Judge Davit Grigoryan urged the attorneys to observe the possibility of the presidents to appear at least on May 16. The attorneys are currently trying to find out if the incumbent and former presidents can show up tomorrow or not.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
