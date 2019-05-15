News
Deceased 20-year-old soldier Ararat Khechumyan was only child of family
Deceased 20-year-old soldier Ararat Khechumyan was only child of family
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


Twenty-year-old Ararat Khechumyan, who died after an Ural-4310 car curved off the road yesterday, was the only child of his family.

He lived in the Nor Aresh district of Yerevan, and his mother works at the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.

His grandmother, Mrs. Venera, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Ararat was a student of the Faculty of Radiophysics at Yerevan State University, was recruited to the army after his first year of studies, was involved in taekwondo and chess and had received international awards.

According to Mrs. Venera, the incident took place on the road from the military positions of Ijevan to the shooting range. According to preliminary data, the parked car curved off the road. There were 4 people in the car, the items in the trunk fell out, and Ararat Khechumyan died from injuries received as a result of that. The other 3 military servicemen received different degrees of injuries.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan informed yesterday that military serviceman, Junior Sergeant Ararat Khechumyan (born in 1999) died as a result of an accident in the Armed Forces of Armenia, according to preliminary information.
This text available in   Հայերեն
