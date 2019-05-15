Putin: Russia open for talks with US

If the US is ready to continue the dialogue, we’re open for talks. This is what President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin declared, reports RIA Novosti.
“If the US is ready to continue interacting under such a special regime, we’re open to start negotiating anywhere, including in Vienna,” he said during a press conference following talks with President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen.
According to Putin, Russia and the US need to start talks on extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, reports TASS.