Armenia Parliament to consider Constitutional Court judge election on May 29

The National Assembly of Armenia will consider the election of a judge of the Constitutional Court on May 29. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said in his statement today.
“Pursuant to part 1 of Article 166 and Article 213 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, the President of the Republic of Armenia has nominated Artur Vagharshyan for the vacant position of judge of the Constitutional Court.
Pursuant to part 5 of Article 141 of the Constitutional Law “Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly”, the election of judge of the Constitutional Court will be considered during the first session of the regular sessions of the National Assembly to be convened on May 29,” the statement of Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan reads.