Armenia defense minister visits military servicemen at central hospital

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited today the central hospital in Armenia where he met with a couple of military servicemen undergoing treatment at the hospital. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Davit Tonoyan visited today the central hospital where he met with a couple of military servicemen undergoing treatment at the hospital. The minister met with Aganik Zoroglyan, who is under recovery, can already communicate and, in his mood, assured the minister that he will recover soon and continue military service. Davit Tonoyan also met with Argishti Sepkhanyan, whose condition has considerably improved,” wrote Artsrun Hovhannisyan.