Putin: Iran would be better to stick to nuclear deal

Iran would be more expedient to adhere to the Iranian deal, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Russian leader said after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran deal with world powers, "Europe can't do anything to save it" and that if Iran begins to backtrack on its commitments, "everyone will end up blaming it all on Iran,” RIA Novosti reported.
Putin said Russia was glad to help mediate the dealing added that Russia "is not a rescue squad" and cannot fix "everything that doesn't depend on us entirely."