Karabakh MPs meet with His Holiness Karekin II

At midday today, the parliamentary delegation of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) visited the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin under the leadership of the Speaker of the National Assembly, reports the Department of Press and Public Relations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.
The deputies of the National Assembly toured the Treasury Museum of the Mother Cathedral and were introduced to the samples on display.
Afterwards, the parliamentarians were received by His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians. Issues related to the strengthening of the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora triumvirate, the pan-Armenian issue of Artsakh and issues on spiritual life of Armenians were discussed during the meeting.