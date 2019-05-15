News
Kocharyan's attorney believes Karabakh's presidents will appear in Yerevan court tomorrow
Kocharyan's attorney believes Karabakh's presidents will appear in Yerevan court tomorrow
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


Since the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction ruled out any other option, I believe the incumbent and former presidents of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan will both come and appear in court tomorrow. This is what Hayk Alumyan, one of the attorneys of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, told journalists today.

“They’ll try to come. Bako Sahakyan has an official meeting tomorrow, and it wouldn’t be right for him not to go to that meeting. However, since the court ruled out any other option, I believe both of them will come and appear in court tomorrow,” he said.

Artsakh’s incumbent and former presidents Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan have declared that they are ready to give any public pledge to have Robert Kocharyan be released from prison and be in liberty during all the trials.
