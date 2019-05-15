Man's body found in Armenia's Lori Province

The body of a man was found today in the premises of Teghut CJSC in the Teghut village of Lori Province, reports Shamshyan.com.
Police found the body of 52-year-old resident of Shnogh village of Lori Province Lernik Ramazyan. According to an initial version, the man died from falling down.
According to the source, Lernik Ramazyan was an employee of Teghut CJSC as an electric. In relation to this, the investigative unit of Tumanyan police station is preparing a report, and a forensic medical examination has been designated.