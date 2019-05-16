Newspaper: Armenia-Russia natural gas talks had very interesting course

YEREVAN. – A Zhamanak (Time) newspaper source close to the Armenian government said that the negotiations between Armenia and Russia on the Russian natural gas tariffs for Armenia have had a very interesting course, according to the paper.

“[Armenian] Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan met with Gazprom representatives, they explained to him that the matter of [Russian natural] gas price [for Armenia] is political, there is a need to speak with Kremlin. He went to the Kremlin, [where] they said [to him] that the matter is economic; there is a need to speak with Gazprom.

“And so those in the [Armenian] government did not get to find out who [actually] raised the [price of Russian natural] gas [for Armenia],” Zhamanak wrote.