News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 16
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia-Russia natural gas talks had very interesting course
Newspaper: Armenia-Russia natural gas talks had very interesting course
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – A Zhamanak (Time) newspaper source close to the Armenian government said that the negotiations between Armenia and Russia on the Russian natural gas tariffs for Armenia have had a very interesting course, according to the paper.

“[Armenian] Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan met with Gazprom representatives, they explained to him that the matter of [Russian natural] gas price [for Armenia] is political, there is a need to speak with Kremlin. He went to the Kremlin, [where] they said [to him] that the matter is economic; there is a need to speak with Gazprom.

“And so those in the [Armenian] government did not get to find out who [actually] raised the [price of Russian natural] gas [for Armenia],” Zhamanak wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Russian Defense Ministry task force arrives in Armenia
According to the bilateral cooperation plan of the...
 Armenia Defense Minister receives Russian Federal Assembly delegation
The high level of Russian-Armenian inter-parliamentary ties was...
 Armenia PM: There is backlash to reduce price of Russian natural gas
“It is connected with the Eurasian Union, as we have a common market…
 Armenian PM says he never felt pressure from Putin
Relations between the institutes have not been settled...
 Newspaper: Why has Putin’s visit to Armenia delayed for so long?
As per Russian analyst Stanislav Tarasov, this delay was definitely a result of some problems…
 Ambassador: Russian and Armenian people can count on mutual support
“I am sure that our shared history and solid link give ground to think that our relations will continue developing...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos