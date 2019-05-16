US blacklists Huawei and 70 of its facilities

The US Commerce Department intends to blacklist the largest Chinese manufacturer of telecommunications equipment Huawei, Reuters reported referring to ministry’s press service.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement President Donald Trump backed the decision that will “prevent American technology from being used by foreign owned entities in ways that potentially undermine U.S. national security or foreign policy interests.”

The department said it has a reasonable basis to conclude that Huawei is “engaged in activities that are contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interest.”

The US President Donald Trump said Wednesday about the threat of foreign espionage to US information technology.

The President signed a decree announcing the national emergency amid threats to information technology. In March 2016, the Commerce Department added ZTE Corp to the entity list over allegations it organized an elaborate scheme to hide its re-export of U.S. items to sanctioned countries in violation of US law.