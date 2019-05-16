Maduro comments on US ban on flights to Venezuela

The US, banning flights to Venezuela, has harmed not only Venezuelans, but also Americans, said Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro.
The US Civil Aviation Authority (FAA) banned on Monday US airlines from flying over Venezuela due to "political instability and tension" and instructed them to leave Venezuela within 48 hours. And on May 15, the US Department of Transportation ordered the suspension of a flight connection with Venezuela.
According to him, Trump is an aggressor, who attacked the freedom of the movement of Venezuelans and citizens of the whole world through the prohibition of flights.
This decision also affected businessmen and wealthy people. He noted that the decision was made out of hatred and revenge, Maduro noted.
In Venezuela, on January 21, mass protests began against President Nicolas Maduro shortly after he was sworn in. The e National Assembly speaker, controlled by the opposition, Juan Guaido illegally proclaimed himself the interim head of state. A number of Western countries, led by the US, have recognized Guaido’s presidency.