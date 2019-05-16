Huawei: Restricting Huawei from doing business will not make US more secure

Huawei, the largest manufacturer of telecommunications equipment from China, said that unreasonable US restrictive measures against the company would not help Washington to gain security and become stronger, America would have to use more expensive and less quality alternative equipment, Tech Chrunch reported.

Earlier, the US Department of Commerce announced that it intends to blacklist Huawei. The company will be blacklisted along with 70 of its units for activities contrary to US national security.

“Restricting Huawei from doing business in the U.S. will not make the U.S. more secure or stronger; instead, this will only serve to limit the U.S. to inferior yet more expensive alternatives, leaving the U.S. lagging behind in 5G deployment, and eventually harming the interests of U.S. companies and consumers,” Huawei said in the statement.

In addition, the Chinese company said the U.S.’s “unreasonable restrictions will infringe upon Huawei’s rights and raise other serious legal issues,” though it did not spell out what those rights and legal concerns are.

Huawei nevertheless expressed its willingness to maintain contact with the US government to ensure the security of its products.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a decree announcing the national emergency regime amid threats to information technology. The Secretary of Commerce is charged with banning transactions that create an unacceptable risk to US national security or the safety of US residents.

Specific countries and companies are not mentioned in the decree, however, it is believed that it is directed primarily against China and Huawei and ZTE. Earlier, US said it would impede the use of Huawei equipment when creating new-generation 5G cellular networks both in the US and in other countries.