Day 4: Court considers substantiation of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan pretrial measure

YEREVAN. – The consideration of the substantiation of the pretrial measure of remanding Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan in custody is being examined Thursday, at the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, for the fourth day.
At the previous preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Kocharyan’s legal defenders continued to present their position on the aforesaid pretrial measure that has been imposed on the second President, and they motioned that he be released from custody.
Before preparing the criminal case involving Kocharyan for trial, the court has to decide whether to commute, overturn, or sustain the court ruling on remanding the second President in custody.
Robert Kocharyan is charged with breaching the constitutional order of Armenia—and in connection with the tragic events that occurred in Yerevan, in March 2008—and, by using his official position, taking a particularly large bribe.
On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.