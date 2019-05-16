Armenia education minister travels to China at UNESCO invitation

YEREVAN. – At the invitation of UNESCO, the Minister of Education and Science of Armenia, Arayik Harutyunyan, will pay an official visit to China on Thursday and Friday, and will attend in the international conference on Artificial Intelligence and Education.
UNESCO and the Chinese government have co-organized this event, the Minister of Education and Science of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Minister Harutyunyan will deliver an address at the conference.
In addition, and within the framework of the visit, the Armenian Minister of Education and Science is scheduled to meet with the Chinese Minister of Education, and the UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education.