Philippines recalls its ambassador from Canada amid garbage issue

The Philippines decided to withdraw its ambassador and consuls from Canada as the Canadian side failed to export several tons of waste illegally imported into the Philippine territory in 2013, AP reported.
Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. tweeted that the Philippines "shall maintain a diminished diplomatic presence in Canada until its garbage is ship bound there." The drastic move is the latest strain in Philippine relations with Canada under President Rodrigo Duterte
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte previously criticized Canada for refusing to take out illegal garbage. In 2016, a Philippine court ruled that garbage should be returned to Canada. However, Ottawa has so far refused to do so, stating that the garbage was imported by private companies, and not by the authorities of the country.