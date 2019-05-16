Lavrov explains why he didn't take Pompeo for car ride

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov explained why he didn’t give a ride to his counterpart, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on a white Victory car during Pompeo’s visit to Russia, as the previous head of the State Department John Kerry, RIA Novosti reported.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took John Kerry, secretary of state under the Barack Obama administration, for a ride in a white Russian classic car “Pobeda” during his visit to Russia in 2015.
"I don't know where the Armenian guy who lent me that "Pobeda" got to", the minister told reporters.
On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks in Sochi with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while Russian President Vladimir Putin also received the Secretary of State. This was Pompeo’s first visit to Russia as Secretary of State.