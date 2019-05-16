New York City Mayor de Blasio to announce US presidential bid

New York Mayor Democrat Bill De Blasio intends to formally announce on Thursday that he will fight for the US presidency in 2020 elections, Fox News reported.
De Blasio was born in 1961 in the New York area of Manhattan. In 2000, he led the headquarters of Hillary Clinton in the elections for the US Senate from the State of New York. Since 2010, he served as a public defender of New York - one of the most important positions in the city.
In 2013, de Blasio won the election of the mayor of New York. He took office on January 1, 2014, becoming the first Democrat since 1993 as mayor of the largest American metropolis. In 2017, de Blasio was re-elected for a second term.
Over two dozen Democrats have already announced their intention to run for president. The first meetings of party activists during the future presidential campaign will be held in Iowa in early February 2020. The Democratic Party convention, which will nominate a presidential candidate, will be held from July 13 to 16, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
So far, two are claiming for the place of the Republican presidential candidate - the current president of the country Donald Trump and ex-governor of Massachusetts Bill Weld. Republicans will hold their convention from August 24 to August 27, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 59th US presidential election will be held November 3, 2020.