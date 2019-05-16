Protest rallies resume outside court examining Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan case

YEREVAN – The opposing demonstrations by the supporters of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and by the pro-government supporters resumed Thursday outside the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction.
A large number of police forces are patrolling outside this court. They are overseeing the law and order, and asking the protesters not to curse at each other and not to exacerbate the situation.
As reported earlier, the consideration of the substantiation of the pretrial measure of remanding Robert Kocharyan in custody is being examined Thursday, at the aforementioned court, for the fourth day.
At the previous preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Kocharyan’s legal defenders continued to present their argument regarding the abovementioned pretrial measure that has been imposed on the second President, and they motioned that he be released from custody.
Before preparing the criminal case involving Kocharyan for trial, the court has to decide whether to commute, overturn, or sustain the court ruling on remanding him in custody.
Robert Kocharyan is charged with breaching the constitutional order of Armenia—and in connection with the tragic events that occurred in Yerevan, in March 2008—and, by using his official position, taking a particularly large bribe.
On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.