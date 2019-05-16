Azerbaijan to hold regular offensive drills

On May 20-24, Azerbaijan will host large-scale operational-tactical drills involving various types of troops, military associations and units of the national army.
According to Azerbaijani media, Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov will be in command of the drills.
The main theme of the drills is to repel the enemy’s attack at night, deliver counterattacks to him in various directions, and go over to the offensive. According to the information, up to 10 thousand soldiers, 150 units of tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 200 rocket and artillery installations of various calibers, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, up to 35 aircraft and helicopters will be involved in the drills.