News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 16
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenian President signs law on changing government’s composition
Armenian President signs law on changing government’s composition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, including the law on changing the composition of the government, Armenian President’s press service reported.

The laws concern making amendments and changes in the Law on Advertisement, Composition and Activity of the Government, Public Service, Code of Administrative Offenses and etc.

According to the law, the government will consist of the following ministries: 

  • Ministry of foreign affairs
  • Ministry of defense
  • Ministry of emergency situations
  • Ministry of justice
  • Ministry of labor and social affairs
  • Ministry of education, science and culture
  • Ministry of nature protection
  • Ministry of healthcare
  • Ministry of finance
  • Ministry of economy
  • Ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures
  • Ministry of high technological industry
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos