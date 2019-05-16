Armenian President signs law on changing government’s composition

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, including the law on changing the composition of the government, Armenian President’s press service reported.
The laws concern making amendments and changes in the Law on Advertisement, Composition and Activity of the Government, Public Service, Code of Administrative Offenses and etc.
According to the law, the government will consist of the following ministries:
- Ministry of foreign affairs
- Ministry of defense
- Ministry of emergency situations
- Ministry of justice
- Ministry of labor and social affairs
- Ministry of education, science and culture
- Ministry of nature protection
- Ministry of healthcare
- Ministry of finance
- Ministry of economy
- Ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures
- Ministry of high technological industry