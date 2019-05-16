Armenia Parliament to be allocated AMD 892.6mn, including for bonuses and business trips

YEREVAN. – At its Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the Government of Armenia decided to allocate to the National Assembly (NA) AMD 892,628,000 from the government reserve fund envisaged by the 2019 State Budget.
Accordingly, AMD 434,606,000 shall be allocated in the first half of the year, and AMD 695,809,000—in nine months, including for bonuses and business trips.
As per the respective draft, the adoption of this decision is conditioned by the deficit that has emerged in the 2019 budget of the NA of the seventh convocation—and due to the increase in the number of MPs and the establishment of two more NA standing committees, and that the adoption of this decision will enable to cover this deficit and ensure the normal operation of the parliament.