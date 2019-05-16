Armenia approves double taxation exclusion bill with Denmark

YEREVAN. – At its Cabinet session on Thursday, the Government of Armenia endorsed the bill on ratifying the convention with Denmark, and on excluding double taxation of income and property and preventing tax evasion.
The matter was presented by Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan. He noted that the adoption of this bill was conditioned by the need to ratify the aforementioned convention that was signed—on March 14, 2018—between Armenia and Denmark.
The issue at hand is that this convention needs to be ratified in accordance with Armenia’s law on international treaties.
Janjughazyan added that Armenia already has similar agreements with 46 countries, and 15 other such documents are in process.