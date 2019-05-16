Ananyan: Does it seem to you that Armenia State Revenue Committee can deliberately “guide” somebody?

YEREVAN. – Please convey that information to us. And if it turns out that there is such “guidance,” then the “guides” will be punished severely. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, Davit Ananyan, on Thursday told this to reporters.
He noted this in response to the remark that, according to media reports, the SRC was “guiding” the businesses toward purchasing the new generation cash registers from a specific importing company, and this company is linked to the close circles of the SRC ex-chief and of former Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.
“No one has any authority to ‘guide,’” Ananyan said. “We have liberated the arena for the very reason that there will not be ‘guidance.’ Does it seem to you that the SRC can deliberately ‘guide’ somebody?”
Davit Ananyan added that he dismisses such reports.