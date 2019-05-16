Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: There are people that you have to say 15 times to in order to make them understand

YEREVAN. – There are people that you have to say 15 times to in order to “enter [into their heads].” All the same; it doesn’t “enter.” The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, on Thursday stated this in court, and responding to the court’s remark that his legal defenders were repeating their arguments.

Aram Orbelyan, one of Kocharyan’s attorneys, presented to the court their arguments for releasing Kocharyan from custody. Orbelyan once again stressed that after being released from custody in the past, Kocharyan had not obstructed the investigation of the criminal case he is involved in. The attorney added that after Robert Kocharyan was released earlier, he could have easily left Armenia, but did not do so.

The court, however, remarked that Kocharyan’s legal defender Hayk Alumyan had already stated all this.

Robert Kocharyan, in turn, responded to the court by noting that they have to repeat.

“There are people that you have to say 15 times to in order to ‘enter [into their heads],’” the second President said. “[But] all the same; it doesn’t ‘enter.”’

Attorney Orbelyan motioned that Robert Kocharyan be release from custody.

As reported earlier, the consideration of the substantiation of the pretrial measure of remanding Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan in custody is being examined Thursday, at the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction court, for the fourth day.

Before preparing the criminal case involving Kocharyan for trial, the court has to decide whether to commute, overturn, or sustain the court ruling on remanding him in custody.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with breaching the constitutional order of Armenia—and in connection with the tragic events that occurred in Yerevan, in March 2008—and, by using his official position, taking a particularly large bribe.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.