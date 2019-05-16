Two 3- and more-point earthquakes recorded in territories of Armenia, Karabakh

From May 8 to 14, the Seismological Network of the Territorial Service for Seismic Protection at the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia recorded 2 earthquakes measuring magnitude 3 and greater in the territories of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), reports the Territorial Service for Seismic Protection at the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
On May 10, a 3-4-point earthquake was recorded 5 km northwest from Dastakert city of the Republic of Armenia, and on May 12, a 2-3-point earthquake was recorded 16 km southeast from Karvachar city of the Republic of Artsakh.